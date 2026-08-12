Man City sign Argentina goalkeeper Rulli from Marseille

Manchester City have signed Argentina international goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from Marseille on a two-year deal, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old will serve as City’s number-two goalkeeper behind Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me and one I had to grasp,” said Rulli, who returns for a second spell at City having spent the 2016/17 season at the Etihad without making a first team appearance.

“When the chance to join Manchester City comes along you have to go for it.

“Everyone knows what an impressive club this is.

“City’s success over a long time has been impressive. Everyone I have spoken to about City said I had to join them because they are a club with incredibly high standards.

“My job now is to train hard, get to know the players and staff and do everything I can to reach my best level.”

Rulli has won eight caps for Argentina and was in the squad that won the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Copa America and reached last month’s World Cup final in which they lost to Spain.

He previously played for European clubs including Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Montpellier and Ajax.

He famously scored a penalty in Villarreal’s 2021 Europa League final victory over Manchester United, before denying opposite number David de Gea to claim the trophy 11-10 in the shootout.

Having been fined 10 million euros for failing to meet UEFA break-even targets, Marseille have to sell players this summer to balance its books.

Marseille’s fifth-place finish in Ligue 1 during the 2025-2026 season also means the club will not participate in the lucrative Champions League.

On Tuesday, Marseille announced the departure of another Argentine player, defender Facundo Medina, to Bayer Leverkusen after just one season with the club.

Marseille had previously parted ways with some of its highest earners, such as English forward Mason Greenwood, who left for Fenerbahce, and Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who headed to Spanish side Deportivo La Coruña.