Manchester City exit FIFA Club World Cup after extra-time defeat to Al-Hilal

Manchester City’s journey in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup came to an end following a dramatic 4-3 extra-time loss during Man City vs Al-Hilal at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

City took the lead early in the match, with Bernardo Silva finding the net just nine minutes in during a fast-paced start on a humid night.

The opening goal of Man City vs Al-Hilal came from a clearance that fell kindly to captain Silva, who calmly slotted past goalkeeper Yassine Bounou after a driving run and cross from Rayan Ait-Nouri. Though a VAR review for handball caused a temporary delay, the goal ultimately stood, despite protests from the Saudi side.

City controlled the game early, especially down the left flank, where Ait-Nouri and Jeremy Doku displayed strong chemistry. Doku, showing his trademark speed and agility, created an early chance that Ruben Dias headed directly into the keeper’s arms.

Further opportunities followed as Doku and Savinho stretched the opposition defense. Savinho nearly scored after finding himself one-on-one with Bounou, but the Moroccan goalkeeper pulled off a crucial save from the ground. He then denied Ilkay Gundogan minutes later and saved another volleyed effort from Doku, proving pivotal in keeping Al-Hilal in the contest.

As the first half drew to a close, Al-Hilal issued two warnings with Malcom crossing for Marcos Leonardo, who headed over, and later sending in a deflected shot of his own. City failed to react to these threats, and Al-Hilal equalized less than a minute after the second half began. Ederson’s punched clearance rebounded and fell to Leonardo, who headed into an open goal.

Momentum shifted rapidly as Al-Hilal struck again minutes later. After clearing a City corner, Malcom broke forward on the counter and beat Ederson at the far post, giving the Saudi club a 2-1 lead.

City responded with intensity, and Haaland capitalized on a loose ball in the 56th minute, scoring from a deflected Bernardo Silva corner to level the score once again. Moments later, Malcom surged into City’s box, drawing a penalty that was overturned due to an offside flag.

From that point forward, the Man City vs Al-Hilal match opened up dramatically, with both sides looking dangerous. City pressed heavily toward the end of regulation, nearly scoring when Ali Lajami made a last-second clearance off Haaland’s touch. Still, regulation ended at 2-2.

With the temperature rising and midnight nearing, extra time began with Rayan Cherki and Omar Marmoush entering to freshen City’s attack. Cherki quickly created a chance with a low drive that missed the post by inches.

Despite City’s pressure, it was Al-Hilal who struck first in extra time. Defender Kalidou Koulibaly leapt above the City defense to head home a goal that put his side ahead once more.

Just before the first half of extra time concluded, Phil Foden celebrated his 100th goal in a Manchester City shirt, becoming the 20th player in the club’s history to reach that milestone. His expertly placed finish came off a delicate cross from Cherki, again drawing City level at 3-3.

The decisive moment arrived late in extra time when Ederson parried a powerful header, only for the rebound to hit Leonardo and roll into the net, securing a 4-3 win for Al-Hilal.