Man City's Rodri keeps door open to Real Madrid move

Manchester City ​midfielder Rodri has kept the door open to a possible move to ‌Real Madrid as he enters the final year of his contract with the Premier League club, saying he cannot turn down the world’s top teams and that a return to LaLiga would ​appeal to him.

The 29-year-old Madrid native began his senior career at Villarreal ​before signing for Atletico Madrid in 2018. He moved to City ⁠a year later and has since enjoyed a highly successful spell in England, ​winning the Champions League once and four Premier League titles among a host of ​major honours.

“Would I like to play in Spain again, in LaLiga, in Madrid? I’d like to return, yes, obviously,” Rodri told Onda Cero’s Radioestadio Noche programme ahead of Spain’s friendly against Serbia ​on Friday.

“I have a year left on my contract; there will come a point ​when we’ll have to sit down and talk.”

Rodri, who is working his way back to top ‌form ⁠after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in 2024, said having played for Atletico would not prevent him from making a move to their city rivals.

Former Atletico players to have made that switch include goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and forward Alvaro Morata.

“There are other ​players who have ​gone down that ⁠path – not straight away, but in time. You can’t turn down the best clubs in the world,” Rodri added.

Rodri also played ​down any suggestion of rivalry with Vinicius Jr after Real boycotted ​the 2024 ⁠Ballon d’Or ceremony, when the City midfielder won the award ahead of the Brazilian winger.

“I think they wanted to pit Vinicius and me against each other, but not ⁠at all,” ​Rodri said. “I have great respect for him and ​for everything he did that year too. In the end, it’s other people – third parties – who decide who ​wins the Ballon d’Or.