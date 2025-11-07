Man collapses during Trump’s Oval Office event on drug prices

Washington: A man collapsed inside the Oval Office during an event where President Donald Trump announced a new initiative to provide subsidized access to weight-loss prescription drugs.

The man was initially identified on social media as Gordon Findlay, an executive with Novo Nordisk; however, that identification was later disputed.

Live television footage from the event showed him suddenly slumping to the floor. Several people nearby rushed to assist, helping guide him safely down.

Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Mehmet Oz was seen helping support the man by the shoulders as he was lowered to the ground.

Trump stands up from behind his desk in the Oval Office, but doesn’t intervene.

Gordon Findlay, the executive vice president and head of Novo Nordisk’s U.S. operations, collapsed during the White House press briefing on lowering costs of obesity drugs. pic.twitter.com/I8lo26QVBO — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) November 6, 2025

President Trump rose from behind the Resolute Desk but did not intervene directly, while Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared to walk quickly out of frame. Members of the press were soon asked to leave the room by a White House staffer.

“During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly.”

The event was held to unveil a new deal under which pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk would significantly reduce prices on GLP-1 receptor agonists — a class of drugs used for weight loss and diabetes management. These medications, marketed under brand names such as Wegovy and Zepbound, have demonstrated high efficacy in clinical trials.

According to Gallup data, U.S. obesity rates have recently declined to 37 percent from a peak of 39.9 percent in 2022. While the exact contribution of GLP-1 drugs to this trend remains uncertain, experts suggest their growing use has likely played a significant role.

Despite their success, GLP-1 medications remain prohibitively expensive for many Americans, particularly those without comprehensive health insurance. The new initiative aims to expand access and affordability through federal subsidies.