Chinyot: Man commits suicide after disgruntled wife refuses to go back to him

Chinyot: A man committed suicide by setting himself on fire after he failed to console his disgruntled wife to go back to him, ARY News reported.

According to details, a man named Asif committed suicide after his disgruntled wife Sadia refused to go back to his home. Asif set himself on fire at his wife’s refusal.

Asif could not be reduced in time and died due to the burns. over 70% of his body was completely burned, said the doctor.

However, the deceased’s family claims that Asif did not kill himself but his in-laws killed him.

The police have not issued any statement regarding the incident.

