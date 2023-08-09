Man conceals 14 reptiles in a bid to avoid customs inspection

In a bid to avoid customs inspection in China, a man concealed as many as 14 live snakes in his pocket.

According to the details, a bizarre incident was reported from Futian Port in southeastern China’s Shenzhen city, where the guards thwarted the man’s efforts to avoid customs inspection.

The customs officials from the Chinese side of the border observed that the man looked nervous and displayed signs of anxiety.

As per the international media, the suspect avoided making an eye contact with the officials. The officers rapidly separated the man and requested to examine his belongings, eventually uncovering 12 reptiles hidden within cotton socks and stockings.

The person, dressed in black and wearing a white cap, seemed worried as he patted his pockets at the checkpoint.

The snakes were kept in plastic containers and were later handed over to the authorities. Border agents carefully opened the socks and let the snakes out, one by one.

According to the custom officials, Out of the 14 snakes, three were ball pythons, also known as royal pythons. These snakes are part of the “near threatened” species and are listed in the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

As per international media, the rules in China state that animals taken in or out of the country must be checked and kept separately for a while before they can be legally let go.

This means the 14 snakes that were unsuccessfully smuggled across the border would have required a quarantine order and a later check to ensure they weren’t carrying diseases.