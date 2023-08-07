Man confesses to acid attack on his wife in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking twist to the acid attack case in Liaquatabad, the burqa-wearing culprit turned out to be the husband of the effected woman, ARY News reported, citing police officials.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Liaquatabad – Ayaz Ahmed – solved the mystery within 12 hours, arrested the culprit behind the acid attack.

ASP Ayaz Ahmed, at the forefront of the investigation, personally visited the acid attack survivor at the hospital.

The footage, scrutinized by ASP Liaquatabad, revealed that apart from the woman’s husband, no other individual exhibited suspicious behavior. The footage also captured the woman’s husband fleeing the scene while concealing a bottle of acid.

In an attempt to deceive the police, the perpetrator initially ascribed the incident to a disagreement between himself and the homeowner. However, confronted with mounting evidence, the husband eventually confessed to his crime.