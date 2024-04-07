Man cut murdered wife into 200 pieces after ‘brutally killing her pets’

A horrific incident was reported from United Kingdom (UK) where a man stabbed his 26-year-old wife at least four times before dismembering her body into over 200 pieces.

The 28-year-old, Nicholas Metson, stabbed his wife, Holly Bramley, at least four times, dismembering her body into over 200 pieces and stored her remains in their flat’s kitchen located in Shuttlesworth, Lincoln.

Surprisingly, when the local police of UK questioned him about his wife disappearance, he joked with the police that she might be hiding under the bed.

Later, Metson offered his friend, Joshua Hancock, £50 to assist in dumping Bramley’s remains in the River Witham in Bassingham.

The gruesome discovery of some of Bramley’s body parts by a member of the public, initially mistaken for animal remains, occurred on March 25, over a week after her last sighting on March 17.

Metson’s cruelty extended beyond Bramley, as the court heard he had a history of mistreating animals, reportedly killing their pets in brutal ways as a means of “punishing” Bramley.

One horrifying account detailed how he placed her new puppy in a washing machine, leaving her to find the deceased dog inside with the drum still spinning. Additionally, he allegedly killed her hamsters by subjecting them to a food blender and microwave.

Bramley’s mother, Annette, portrayed Metson as an ‘evil monster’ who manipulated her daughter into believing her own family was abusive.

Metson’s deception extended even after Bramley’s murder, as he used her Facebook account to fabricate messages to her friends, falsely claiming she had left him for Manchester.

CCTV footage captured Metson’s movements, showing him transporting bags from their flat before ultimately disposing them off in his vehicle.