Man stabs daughter 25 times over domestic dispute

In a brutal incident, a man from the Indian city of Surat  stabbed his daughter 25 times to death over domestic dispute.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral where a man stabbed his daughter and wife and left others injured over a minor argument.

As per details, the incident happened when the man lost his temper during the argument with his wife that why his daughter slept on the terrace.

The argument turned violent when the man first attacked his wife with a knife in front of her their children. To save her mother the children briefly handled the attacker but the assailant somehow managed to fought back and attacked everyone who tried to control him.

He soon got hold of his daughter and stabbed her multiple times. She ran towards the room to save her life but the attacker followed her to the room and mercilessly continued stabbing her till she died.

After killing his daughter he again attacked his wife when the children intervened to save their mother, he attacked them too.

The Surat police were alerted about the matter. Authorities swiftly apprehended Ramanuja. They also confiscated the murder weapon.

As the investigation proceeds, authorities have taken statements from the victim and complainant, Rekha. The injured are meanwhile under treatment.

The accused was arrested two days after the murder, based on a complaint filed by his wife Rekha.

