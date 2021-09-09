Man declared ‘dead’ comes back to life with CPR in Lodhran

LODHRAN: A man purportedly declared dead by his family after he suffered an electric shock came back to life after a rescue worker performed CPR on him in Punjab’s Lodhran.

Muhammad Shamshad said he blacked out after suffering an electric shock.

His family members, instead of taking him to a hospital for medical aid, used a traditional method of burying to resuscitate him, he relayed, adding they declared him dead after half an hour when he showed no sign of life.

Later, he was revived with CPR, thanks to a rescue official. The man presented a bouquet of flowers and sweets to the official for saving his life.