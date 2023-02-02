Man ‘decorates house’ with live hand grenades

A man in Summercourt, United Kingdom (UK), decorated his house with live hand grenades endangering himself and the entire neighbourhood.

A section of a summercourt village had to be closed off after Police and emergency services were called on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the bomb scare, the police had blocked major roads and bus garage as a precaution practice.

According to the local UK media, the Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that the man had no idea that he used live explosives grenades for his house decoration. Later, they bomb squad eventually taken out and disposed off all the grenades.

“I only purchased the hand grenades for “decorative” purposes and wasn’t unaware that they were live,” the man explained to the officers.

A police spokesperson stated that: “Officers found three hand grenades inside a property in Summercourt, Cornwall, while carrying out a routine call at about 11.20 am on Tuesday, 31 January,”

“The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called to determine the nature of the grenade. A local road closure and a 50-metre cordon were put in place, and a nearby property was evacuated as a precaution,” the spokesperson added.

