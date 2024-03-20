Man dies after jumping from hot air balloon

In a horrific incident that went viral on the internet, a man committed suicide by jumping from a hot-air balloon.

The incident occurred about 30 minutes after the balloon took off, and the man’s body was found in a residential area. According to local media outlet, local witnesses weren’t aware of what happened until emergency responders arrived at the scene and police closed off the area to traffic.

Residents reportedly heard “a loud bang” before responders showed up, and the incident was said to have caused several power lines to go down.

His body was found in a residential area that Victoria state police closed off to traffic. The balloon landed safely many miles from where the man’s body was found.

Police said it will prepare a report for the coroner and the death is not being treated as suspicious. Police are also speaking with the balloon’s pilot, other occupants and witnesses.

The National Commercial Hot-Air Ballooning Industry and the Australian Ballooning Federation expressed condolences for the man’s family and friends.

“Hot-air balloon baskets are designed with safety in mind, specifically to prevent passengers from falling out accidentally or from any accidental exit,” their written statement said.

Several other hot air balloons made landings at nearby parks shortly after the incident, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.