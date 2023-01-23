Man dies of heart attack at utility store for subsidized ration

LAHORE: A man from Sanda area of Lahore died of a heart attack at utility store in a queue for subsidized ration, ARY News reported.

As per details, the 53-year-old man suffered from an acute heartattack and died on the spot.

According to police, the man was waiting for his turn to get the subsidized ration.

Earlier, a tragic incident took place in the Mirpur Khas district where a person lost his life trying to buy subsidized flour.

As flour prices touched record highs, the Sindh food department set up a remote stall to facilitate the downtrodden people by selling flour at the subsidized rate in Mirpur Khas, during which a person named Harseng Kolhi died due to a stampede while trying to buy subsidised flour.

According to details, the heirs of Harseng Kolhi staged a protest by placing the dead body on the road.

