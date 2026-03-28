Man dies of rabies after stray dog bite in Karachi

KARACHI: A 42-year-old man has died of rabies while under treatment at Indus Hospital after being bitten by a suspected rabid stray dog, hospital officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for Indus Hospital, the deceased was a resident of the Garden area and succumbed to the infection nearly one month after the dog bite.

The victim was brought to the hospital with symptoms including fever, anxiety, and hydrophobia. His condition deteriorated rapidly, and he passed away shortly after being admitted late at night.

The death underscores the local government’s failure to protect citizens amid rising cases of stray dog bites.

Officials said more than 5,000 dog bite victims have been brought to Indus Hospital since January 2026, where they were provided timely treatment.

However, at least five patients showing symptoms of rabies have also been reported, all of whom later died, underscoring the fatal nature of the disease once symptoms appear.

Health experts emphasize that immediate and complete post-exposure treatment is critical to prevent rabies.

Dog bite and rabies cases have been on the rise in Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

Health authorities have urged the public not to ignore dog bites and to seek immediate medical attention.

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system and can lead to encephalitis, paralysis, and death if left untreated. It is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected animal.

Experts stress that rabies is preventable through prompt post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which includes thorough wound cleaning, a full course of rabies vaccination, and, when necessary, administration of rabies immunoglobulin (RIG).