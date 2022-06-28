Man disappears after receiving 286 times his salary

A bizarre incident in Chile saw a man accidentally receiving 286 times his salary and disappearing without a trace.

A foreign news agency reported the man is a former employee of Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial). He was earning 500,000 Chilean pesos. It resulted in him receiving a whopping 165,398,851 Chilean pesos.

He raised the matter with the human resources department. They went through the documents and confirmed they made a blunder.

The department asked him to return the money.

The man allegedly told the company that he would deposit the additional amount which they did not receive. The organization tried to contact him but it was of no avail.

The man then told his former company he overslept and would go to the bank for returning the money. However, he resigned from the company and disappeared into thin air.

