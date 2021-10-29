Man dressed as ‘Pennywise The Dancing Clown’ terrifies locals in England

A man from Kent County of England left people terrorized by dressing up as “Pennywise the Dancing Clown” character from Steven King’s book IT and roaming on the streets.

He has his own Facebook page, where he asks people to come and interact with him. Despite him being scary, he has celebrity status as well.

“So I am unable to post anything or put up any updates at the moment… I will be lurking in and around Ramsgate this evening, come and say hi,” he posted on his account. “If you’re not too scared remember they all float down here, remember keep your eyes peeled.”

A Facebook page by the name of Halloween Thanet shows videos of him banging on pubs and windows of businesses and creeping the commuters out.

He did not spare the police officers as he waves at them in a scary way.

Recently, Parents in Singapore were startled to see social media posts regarding scary clowns staring at their children in different schools.

Police stated that they had received multiple reports of the incident.

However, it turned out to be a stunt aimed at promoting enrichment and speech classes among students.

“There was no evil intention behind the costumes and we sincerely apologise for it,” the director at Speech Academy Asia Kevin Tan said. “We will not do it again.”

