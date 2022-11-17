Man drinks 12 energy drinks in 10 minutes, pancreas start leaking

A man’s pancreas leaked along with his liver and kidney started failing after consuming 12 energy drinks in 10 minutes.

According to a foreign news agency, the 36-year-old gamer drank 12 energy cans in 10 minutes to impress his colleagues.

He realized something was wrong as his pancreas started to “digest itself” because of the high amount of sugar, caffeine and chemicals in them.

Dr Bernard Hsu, explaining the case on YouTube, said the man’s condition started deteriorating, adding he took a sip of alcohol thinking it would divert his mind off it. He vomited in the kitchen.

The gamer, who was feeling starch stomach and back pain, sought medical attention after he could not eat or drink for a drink.

He was diagnosed with hyperglycemia, caused by high blood sugar level.

The doctors, who sensed that the drinks may have caused more damage, carried out more tests which revealed that he had hyperlipasemia, a condition caused by excessive fatness.

They expected his condition that his situation would improve but got worse as his kidney and liver started to fail.

