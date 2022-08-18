Man drowns after losing control while crossing Malir river in Karachi

KARACHI: An unfortunate incident captured on camera on Thursday showed a man drowning at Malir River in Karachi as he tried to cross a stream of heavy water crossing, ARY NEWS reported.

The video shows the man crossing the Malir River while trying to defy heavy water flow in it when suddenly he loses his balance and slips into the water. He could be seen in the video being washed away by the water.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Khan and the authorities have begun search for his body.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This is the second unfortunate incident in the day after six members of a family and their driver were swept away in Karachi’s Malir River as heavy rains continued to batter the metropolis.

The incident took place at the Malir river, where the car of the family was swept away by a flash flood due to the rain. A rescue team found the vehicle, while the search for the missing seven people was underway.

It has been learnt that the husband, wife along with their four children and driver were traveling in the ill-fated car.

Multiple water streams in Karachi have been witnessing flash floods after not only the city witnessed heavy rainfall but the parts of the Balochistan region have also seen record downpour during the ongoing monsoon season, filling the reservoirs to their maximum capacity.

Thado and Lath dams in Gadap Town have overflown owing to continued monsoon rains in the region on Thursday.

Flooding in Malir River has submerged the roads to the Northern Bypass, while land link with Gadap Town has been disrupted.

Comments