Man eats wife’s brain, cites ‘devil’s orders’ as excuse

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man has been arrested for killing his wife and reportedly eating his wife’s brain on “devil’s orders”.

The incident took place in Puebla city of Mexico, wherein a 32-year-old man – labelled a ‘devil worshipper’ by media outlets – eat his wife’s brain in tacos and used her skull as an ashtray after murdering her under the influence of drugs.

An international publication reported that the husband, Alvaro, and the victim, Maria Montserrat, were wed less than a year ago. The woman is survived by five daughters from an earlier marriage – the youngest is 12 and the oldest just 23.

During questioning, Alvaro told officers Santa Muerte (a female folk saint seen as the personification of death) and the devil ordered him to commit the gruesome crime.

After killing her, the accused dismembered the body and stuffed the remains into plastic bags. The killer reportedly then threw some body parts into a ravine and kept the rest at home.

Two days after the murder, Alvaro allegedly contacted one of his stepdaughters to confess to the heinous crime.

“He told one of her daughters to come and collect her mum because ‘I already killed her and put her in bags’,” Maria Alicia Montiel Serran, the victim’s mother, told local media.

She also claimed Alvaro chopped up the body with a ‘machete, a chisel, and a hammer’. “I called him crying, asking why he did that to her if she wasn’t a bad person.”

Serran revealed that the accused used to take drugs, such as cocaine and other contraband. The two youngest daughters lived with the couple and, according to their grandmother, they had also been subject to violence and sexual harassment from their stepfather.

Meanwhile, the police – during the investigation – discovered a black magic altar and other items at the crime scene.

Maria Montserrat’s burial has not yet taken place as the police are still searching for some of her remains, which also need to undergo DNA testing.