Man enjoys floodwater amid rains, video goes viral

A hilarious video of a man enjoying floodwater in India in a drunken state is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared by Twitter user Shreya Dubey, saw the man enjoying the floodwater while lying on the side of a busy road. He was not at all concerned about the surroundings.

The amusing clip got millions of views and thousands of likes from Twitterati. They posted funny comments.

Esselworld Mai Rahunga Mai,

Ghar Nahi Jayuunga Mai !🤣🙏 — Gaurang Mestry (@Gaurang321) July 6, 2022

buses are generating sea waves for this tourist… 😄 — ayushman (@imayush24) July 6, 2022

People like us pay high entrance fees to water parks to be able to enjoy wave pools. But legends have their own style 🤣🤣😂😂 — PrettyBrains (@PritiPalav) July 6, 2022

Now you know why Mumbai real-estate cost is so high. You get 3 months subscription to monsoon water park for free — Free Ion (@_Sandeep_Gaur) July 7, 2022

Related – Man narrowly escapes flood caused by Hurricane Ida

The video has caught the attention of the people of Mumbai who are torrential rainfall. Incessant rains lashed the city, leading to many parts of the major city being inundated in waist-deep water. It has affected everyday life and the traffic system.

Comments