Thursday, July 7, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Man enjoys floodwater amid rains, video goes viral

test

A hilarious video of a man enjoying floodwater in India in a drunken state is going viral on social media. 

The viral video, shared by Twitter user Shreya Dubey, saw the man enjoying the floodwater while lying on the side of a busy road. He was not at all concerned about the surroundings.

The amusing clip got millions of views and thousands of likes from Twitterati. They posted funny comments.

Related – Man narrowly escapes flood caused by Hurricane Ida

The video has caught the attention of the people of Mumbai who are torrential rainfall. Incessant rains lashed the city, leading to many parts of the major city being inundated in waist-deep water. It has affected everyday life and the traffic system.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.