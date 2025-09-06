Man kills estranged wife, four in-laws in Malakand

MALAKAND: In a tragic incident, a man shot dead his estranged wife and four members of her family in Malakand District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Kunda village of Batkhela area, where the accused, Mansoor, barged into his in-laws’ house and opened fire indiscriminately, killing five members of the same family. The suspect fled the scene after the attack.

On receiving reports of the shooting, Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the scene and shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital Batkhela.

The victims were identified as the 18-year-old wife of the accused, Nazish; 58-year-old father-in-law Shah Zameen Gul; 75-year-old grandmother-in-law Meher Zamina; 85-year-old grandfather-in-law Saeed Gul; and 55-year-old Ameer Zadgai.

According to police, Mansoor had married Nazish only a few months ago; however, the couple developed differences, leading Nazish to leave her husband’s house and return to her parents’ home.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and police have launched a search operation to apprehend the accused.