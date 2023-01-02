Man fakes own murder to prove wife hired hitman to kill him

A man faked his death to prove that his former wife tried to get him killed by hiring a hitman.

It started when a video of Ramon Sos lying in a grave made the news in 2015. But it was a plan to get his wife Maria ‘Lulu’ Sosa to get his wife arrested for attempted murder through a sharpshooter.

But there was a twist, the investigators were in it all along. He claimed that they made the picture to ensure that jurors don’t have sympathy for her.

“When investigators told me the plan, my first thought was, ‘You gotta be kidding me, man’,” he said. “I thought they had enough evidence to arrest her. They told me, ‘Yeah, we do have enough evidence, but she’s a beautiful lady. She’s a mother of two, a member of the community.

“We don’t want to take a chance going to trial and one of the jurors feeling sorry for her. We want to show her a photo of you dead, get a reaction, and use it as evidence.’ And that’s how it all went down.”

Speaking about his relationship, the man said he got married to her shortly after started seeing her in 2007. She became an American citizen after three years into her marriage.

He believed that she was not interested in him anymore. In an interview with VICE, he said that their relationship went downhill quickly and separation was the only way.

“Once she got her American citizenship, she started changing in the way she talked to me and carried herself. I remember she told me, ‘I’m an American now. I have all the benefits that you have in this country.’ I just thought to myself, ‘What does that mean?’ It was difficult. I was still trying to make our marriage work,” said Ramon.

According to the report, the woman reportedly hired a hitman, identified as Gustavo, to get him killed but he was actually his friend. He informed him about the contract to get him killed.

“After the reality it set in I became angry, sad and confused; a whole mix of emotions, each fighting the other to be the dominant feeling. And then it hit me that I still had to live under the same roof with the person planning to have me murdered,” he told The Sun.

Her conversation with the criminal got recorded and handed over to Houston Police. But the FBI and Texas Rangers wanted more evidence for her arrest and that’s when they hatched the plot.

They edited the picture to make it look like he was shot dead. Speaking about the image, he said it was one of the most difficult things I have ever done in my life.”

Lulu was arrested after a cop disguised himself as a hitman to allow her to get inside the park. In 2016, she was handed a 20-year imprisonment sentence.

