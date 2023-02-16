Man falls from fourth floor of govt hospital’s building

KARACHI: A man has reportedly fallen from the fourth floor of the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) building in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) on Thursday evening, ARY News reported.

The victim was identified as Rafaqat who fell from the fourth floor while coming downstairs. The man was seriously wounded after fallen down to the ground.

He was immediately taken to the emergency department of the Jinnah Hospital in critical condition.

JPMC’s Professor Nasir told the media that the man himself was swinging on the grill and suddenly fell to the ground floor.

He said that several bones of the man was broken in the incident and he is currently receiving medical assistance at the emergency ward.

