Man falls from train in India, horrific video goes viral

People clinging to the doors of trains has many times resulted in fatal accidents in India. In one such incident, a passenger fell from a local train at a railway station in the city.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, a man could be seen hanging with other passengers onto the door of a local train, which was overcrowded.

The video shows that the man loses his balance on a moving train and falls on the platform. He narrowly escaped from falling between the platform and the wheels of the train.

The passenger luckily did not receive any injury after the fall too. The other people, standing at the platform, help him to get up.

The exact date and time of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

