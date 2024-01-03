Man falls into river after chairlift rope snaps near KPK

DIRBALA: A man plunged into the Panjkora River as the rope of the chairlift – located in Akhagram Tehsil – snapped, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Rescue officials reported that a man fell into the river, with two children trapped in the chairlift after the rope snapped.

The rescue officials stated that the contact bridge was swept away in the flood, meanwhile, the locals use the chairlift for transportation.

However, a rescue operation is underway to bring back the kids to safety.

Last year, rescue 1122 staff successfully saved three people, who were trapped in a cable car hanging over the Chitral River.

According to Rescue 1122, they received a call about three people stranded in a chairlift passing over the Chitral river near Koragh spot, due to a rope snub.

A rescue official reached the stranded chairlift by rappeling rope and managed to attach it to a rope. After attaching the rope to the cable car, the rescue staff dragged it back to the shore and saved the lives of the people.

The rescue operation continued for 45 minutes, the 1122 staff said, and added that people rescued from the cable car are safe and sound.