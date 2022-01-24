WATCH: Man fights off bear to save his family, pets

A spine-chilling video caught the moment of a brave man fighting off the bear on his porch to protest his family and pet dogs.

Walter Hickox, of Florida’s Daytona Beach, can be seen struggling to shove the beast from his property on Wednesday night before pushing a wooden bench against the opening to the enclosed area.

Describing the horrific encounter, Walter said, he was only thinking about what’s going to happen if he gets past me and into the house where my wife and the rest of the dogs were at.

The man sustained minor injuries during the terrifying encounter. His dogs were not hurt. The bear has not been caught, according to the news outlet.

“FWC bear biologists and law enforcement officers immediately responded to the scene and are attempting to capture the bear,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

