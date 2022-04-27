Man finds Rs30m cash in second-hand kitchen cabinet bought online

A man discovered €150,000 (Rs29,408,376) in cash in a second-hand kitchen cabinet he bought online.

50-year-old Thomas Heller bought the kitchen shelves from an elderly couple’s house sale in Germany’s Halle after the owner moved into a care home. He bought the cabinets for €240.

Days after making the purchase on April 14, he found two cash boxes hidden away inside the oak veneer cupboards.

The buyer spotted the two parcels that together contained almost £130,000 in cash. “One was open and a lot of €100 bills were looking at me,” he said. Instead of pocketing the huge amount, he took the cash straight to local police.

“They opened the second, locked cupboard in front of my eyes. There were larger bills in the envelopes. Two hundred, five hundred.”

The police took the case to the district court and began an investigation to find the kitchen’s original owner.

“The kitchen came from a household liquidation by an elderly couple from Halle” a police spokesperson said.

After the investigation, it transpired that the money belonged to a 91-year-old woman who moved into a retirement home after her husband passed away.

The police found that it was the elderly couple’s grandson who sold Thomas the cabinets.

