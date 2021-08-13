Man fined Rs75000 for erecting fake traffic light outside house

A man erected a traffic light outside his home fearing his house would be destroyed by careening cars, he but has been slapped with a £332 (Rs75,310) fine for the public nuisance this caused.

62-year-old Wayne Earl was reportedly fed up as the porch of his house in Wiltshire, England, was being smacked by passing cars and demolished by a lorry.

He feared someday even his house could be destroyed by this too and thus he came up with the idea of setting up a bright green light on his porch.

However, an addition of the traffic signal-like light caused hazards and vexed locals, the court was told.

Police said the bright green light he placed on the porch sat in line with traffic lights and looked as if it had been set up to deliberately confuse motorists about the sequence of red, amber and green, the local news outlet reported.

A police sargeant told the court, “The installation of these green lights, directly in line with a traffic light junction, caused a huge amount of frustration and concern amongst the local community and the local policing team, due to the potential danger they posed.”

“We made repeated attempts to liaise with Mr Earl, including serving both a Community Protection Warning and a Community Protection Notice, ordering him to either turn off or take down the green lights,” he told the court.

“Unfortunately, he failed to adhere to these orders and we had no choice but to pursue prosecution,” he added.