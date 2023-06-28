33.9 C
Man fired crossbow that killed his own daughter

A man from New York was charged with murder after allegedly shooting a crossbow at his wife and killing his three-week-old daughter who she was holding in her arms.

Patrick Proefriedt, 26, allegedly pulled the trigger after getting into an argument with his wife while she was holding their infant daughter at a home in Colesville, New York.

Investigators revealed that the broached crossbow bolt hit the infant, who they named as Eleanor Carey, in the upper torso before striking the woman in the chest.

Authorities allege that the suspect removed the bolt from the female and tried to stop her from calling 911, before he fled the scene in a pickup truck.

Broome County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the infant but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

