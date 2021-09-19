Man fires gunshots at ‘aliens’ from hotel window, arrested

A man in the United States (US) has been arrested for firing gunshots out of a hotel room window.

55-year-old Samuel Riddell, a resident of Kentucky, opened fire at a hotel on Keeneland Drive.

Richmond police said in a statement that officers quickly arrived at the scene and discovered shots were being fired from a hotel window. The hotel was evacuated, they added.

A woman residing with Riddell in the hotel room locked herself in the hotel room’s bathroom until police safely got her out.

A bullet went into another occupied room. Several bullets hit cars in the parking lot. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident.

“Mr. Riddell told police that he observed aliens in the parking lot and was shooting at them. Detectives discovered Mr. Riddell was a convicted felon and was in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle,” the statement read.

The man has been charged with four counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, multiple counts of criminal mischief and possession of a handgun and firearm by a convicted felon.