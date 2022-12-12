Man flies aeroplane by riding cycle, video goes viral

A video of a man flying his makeshift aeroplane by cycling its enclosure is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video was uploaded on the micro-blogging application Twitter by user Mohamed Jamshed. It showed the man riding the bicycle inside the enclosure of his invention that had fans and aeroplane-like wings.

A man, who was running beside him, pushed the aircraft which took flight. It hit the ground after a few seconds.

This guy just tried to fly a plane while riding a bicycle! Talk about multi-tasking! #crazy #aviation pic.twitter.com/3CtrzWI6G9 — Mohamed Jamshed (@jamshed_mohamed) December 10, 2022

It is not the first time people have come up with makeshift planes and flown them.

In 2019, police arrested a man moments before his homemade aeroplane could take off from a road in Pakpattan.

Mohammad Fayaz had indigenously designed an aircraft using readily available materials and preparing to fly it in the Rang Shah neighbourhood of Pakpattan, police seized his aeroplane and arrested him.

Mohammad Fayaz was arrested for building an aircraft without a ‘permit’ and ‘performing aerobatics’ in the makeshift flying machine.

Read More: Young engineer from Peshawar creates electric bike to help curb pollution

The police said that when they arrived on the scene, his machine was landing, however, it was learnt from sources that he was arrested before he could take off.

Fayyaz was later produced before a local court where he was fined Rs3000 and released on bail.

Comments