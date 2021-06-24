Man spotted flying around New York’s Times Square, video goes viral

NEW YORK: In a surprising incident, a man was spotted flying around New York City’s Times Square on a drone-like device with eight propellers in the early hours on Tuesday.

In a video shared on Twitter, the man can be seen flying around the Times Square on a hoverboard while wearing a safety helmet. People were left stunned when they saw the man flying around a dozen feet above the ground on the hoverboard.

Oh nothing – just a dude flying around NYC… pic.twitter.com/qJp2mKgV8R — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 21, 2021

Twitter user and and former Basketball player Rex Chapman captured and shared a video of a helmeted man hovering about 10 feet in the air.

Now, this almost 10 second clip has gone viral and the flying man has been identified as Youtuber Hunter Kowald.

According to sources, Kowald is the founder of SkySurfer Hoverboard Aircrafts. He designs, develops, and performs test flights of a hoverboard aircraft that can lift 500 lbs (226.7 kg) on its top.

About the device, he told Inside Edition, “It’s a highly engineered device. I spent years on this thing to make this happen, at least to do it safely and properly. There’s a lot of safety built into that device, so essentially, I could have two motors fail and still land safely.”