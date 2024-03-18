Man gets 14-year jail term for ‘shaking’ infant daughter to death

A father has been jailed for 14 years after being found guilty of shaking his three-month-old daughter so violently that she died after suffering a heart attack.

A mother has also been awarded 30 days of rehabilitation and a three-year community order as charges of child abuse were proved against her.

Samuel Warnock, 29, admitted shaking his three-month-old daughter Miyah, during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021 in Wiltshire, the ceremonial county in England.

After the incident of shacking, Miyah was rushed to Bristol Children’s Hospital but sadly, she passed away less than a month after being under treatment.

The results of the medical examination ruled out any natural cause of the death. The reports revealed that she died of a traumatic head injury with vigorous shaking or blunt force.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Childe stated: “Samuel Warnock caused his baby’s injuries to be so severe that she went into cardiac arrest and, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, passed away in the hospital about a month later.”

Judge Mrs. Justice May sentenced the couple, noting that Samuel Warnock had a history of abusing his wife at home.

The judge ruled that Warnock was also “dangerously incapable of properly caring for a tiny new baby, profoundly needy, prone to anger, easily frustrated, and reckless and irresponsible new father.”

The judge told Jasmine Warnock, the mother: ‘You are to some extent a victim of controlling and coercive behaviour and this impacted your ability to recognise what he was doing but it didn’t render you entirely powerless.’

The fatal episode, according to prosecutor Caroline Carberry, occurred two days after Samuel Warnock called 999 to report that Miyah was having trouble breathing. However, after paramedics made observations, it was determined that Miyah was alright.

The court heard that when Miyah had her fatal breakdown, Samuel Warnock was with his daughter for 25 minutes.

Samuel Warnock was sentenced to 14 years in prison, while Jasmine Warnock was handed a three-year community order and given 30 rehabilitation days.