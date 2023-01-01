Man gets attacked by muscular kangaroo, brawl lasts for 6 minutes

What would you do if a kangaroo waiting for you in your backyard on a typical Monday morning as you were leaving for work? You take no time to run the other way. However, an almost similar situation happened with an Aussie man, he thought it best to engage in a fistfight rather than run away.

A surveillance camera video was posted on the social media platform Twitter by a user named Lance showing an old man being hit down by a huge muscular kangaroo, leaving no choice for the Aussie but to fight back. The incident took place in the Australian state of Victoria. The victim was identified as Cliff Des 59-year-old man who was pinned down by the kangaroo in his backyard, which later goes a six-minute-long brawl.

In an interview with the local Australian media, the man revealed that, when he walked outside to his backyard to see why his dogs were barking so loudly, a wild kangaroo appeared. He stated, “It was a six-foot mad roo trying to rip my little dogs out of the yard.”

He further said, “I went near it, about 30 feet away, to try to shoo it away, but it didn’t want to go away.” At that point, Cliff tried to escape but the kangaroo followed him and kicked down from behind to stop him from running away.

This is the moment from where the video started as it shows how cliff had to fight back the massive animal. He was fortunate enough to find a wood stick, which he used to defend himself against the kangaroo. The old man hit it multiple times and held it down.

Cliff felt sympathetic for the animal, even after being attacked by it, as he said, “We built our roads over their land. They’re beautiful creatures.” He shared his wisdom after encountering the fearful situation: “What I can take from the whole scenario is just don’t go near them.”

Check out the viral video below:

Imagine explaining this without the video lmaoo pic.twitter.com/bGIEjU9equ — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) December 23, 2022

The video immediately went viral, People online got Impressed by the old man who fought with the raging kangaroo and send wishes for the victim, the video gained more than 11 million views on Twitter. People were fascinated by the video as much as they were terrified.

