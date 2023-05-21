Man gets dentures stuck in lung after swallowing by accident

In a shocking incident from Wisconsin, a young man’s routine seizure took an unexpected turn when his silver-plated dentures became stuck in his lungs, putting his life at risk.

According to the report, the incident occurred while he was wearing a row of silver fake teeth, which he accidentally swallowed during the seizure, leading to immediate distress and complications.

Thanks to prompt medical intervention and a complex procedure, the dentures were successfully removed from his airway, saving the young man’s life.

Upon arriving at the hospital, the patient experienced severe coughing and wheezing, nearly choking on the lodged dentures. An urgent X-ray examination revealed a 4.1 cm denture obstructing the airway of his lung.

To extract the dentures from the airway, doctors performed a bronchoscopy—a delicate procedure involving the insertion of a thin, illuminated tube called a bronchoscope.

A flexible bronchoscope was employed, and under direct visualization, toothed forceps were used to safely detach the dental device from the bronchial wall.

Though the procedure was successful, the patient experienced bronchospasm, resulting in the tightening of the lung’s muscles.