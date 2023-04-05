Man gifts ex-lover ‘home-theatre bomb’ as wedding gift, blast kills groom

A newly-married Indian man and his brother died after a home-theatre system they received as a wedding gift from wife’s former lover exploded.

The incident took place in Kabirdham district of India’s Chhatisgarh state, wherein a newly married man and his brother died after a home-theatre music system he received as a wedding gift exploded as soon as it was plugged in.

According to the police, the home theatre was rigged with explosives, and was a gift from the ex-boyfriend of the bride. The ex-lover conspired to kill the groom and his family to avenge her refusal to his marriage proposal.

The impact of the explosion led to the collapse of the walls and roof of the room where the home theatre system was kept.

The police said that when the groom, identified as 22-year-old Hemendra Merawi, switched on the home theatre system after connecting its wire, there was a huge explosion, which led to Merawi’s death on the spot.

His brother, on the other hand, succumbed to injuries during treatment.

During the investigation, the police discovered that the music system was a gift from the bride’s ex-lover. Later, the police arrested the accused, identified as Sarju Markam, who is a married and has two children.

An Indian police official claimed that the accused – during interrogation – accepted that he was angry with his ex-girlfriend for getting married, so he gifted her the home theatre system with explosives planted inside.

Four others, including an 18-month-boy, were injured in the explosion, which took place on 3 April at the groom’s home.

