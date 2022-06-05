VIRAL: Man grinds spices in electric company’s office due to power cut

A villager has been grinding spices and doing all of his electricity-related daily work for the past 10 months because of loadshedding at his home in Karnataka state in India.

A video report by an India-based news agency sees Hanumanthappa, who hails from Mangote village in Shivamogga district, heading to the Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited’s office with a mixie and a jar along with mobile phones and their chargers nearly every day. He uses their electricity to grind the spices which are used in his house for the day. He also charges his phones there.

It is happening in broad daylight for the past 10 months but the officials have no problems with it.

The report stated had filed a request to use the company’s resources and he gets only three to four hours of electricity to his house. It is pertinent to mention that the situation is different for the neighbours.

Related – Bizarre: Brides nearly marry each other’s grooms due to power cuts

He contacted the officials to get the situation sorted out but it was of no avail.

“How do you think we should grind masala and cook food at home? How should we charge our phones? That’s a basic necessity, I can’t go into my neighbour’s house every day for these” he said as quoted in the report. “Then go to the MESCOM office and grind your masala,” the officer replied angrily.

He followed his instructions and has been doing his chores in the office since then.

Comments