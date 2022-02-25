Man handed life imprisonment for raping a minor girl

RAWALPINDI: The sessions court in Rawalpindi has handed down life imprisonment to a convicted man namely Tariq Habib for raping a minor girl, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Rawalpindi courts have announced verdicts in different cases of rape, sectarian killing and terrorism.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) handed down life imprisonment on two counts to a convict, Afsar Hussain for his involvement in the sectarian killing, whereas, a rape convict was given life imprisonment by the sessions court.

The ATC has also imposed Rs150,000 fine on the murder convict.

According to Rangers, Afsar Hussain had been arrested on March 3, 2016. The suspect had confessed to killing a man named Abdul Sattar. The suspect was associated with a political party and he had also murdered workers of other political parties. Hussain was already facing jail in the arms’ possession case.

Moreover, the sessions court in Rawalpindi handed down life imprisonment to a rape convict, Tariq Habib and imposed Rs100,000 fine for subjecting a 10-year-old girl to sexual assault.

A case had been filed against Tariq Habib at the City police station last year.

