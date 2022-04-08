Man held for blackmailing girl with obscene videos

LAHORE: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a suspect posing as member of a sensitive institution for allegedly blackmailing a girl through her obscene videos, ARY NEWS reported.

The FIA claimed that the suspect who posed himself as official of a sensitive institution befriended a girl. “He later blackmailed the girl using her obscene photos and videos,” it said adding that a case has been registered against him.

Incidents of people in position of influence blackmailing girls have been reported previously and in one such incident, an employee of a private college with an alleged record of raping women and blackmailing them after making their videos was arrested.

According to the police, the man was employed in the college as a teacher whose pupil, and an alleged victim of his sexual assault and blackmail, informed on him to the college administration.

The complainant girl said the teacher has been blackmailing her with the videos he had made of her after he sexually assaulted her.

The police then raided the teacher’s residence and arrested him. It then emerged that the complainant was not the only girl assaulted and blackmailed by him.

Other pupils also came forward with similar complaints and claimed their compromised videos held by the accused teacher were used to blackmail them.

