Man held for duping 50 people on pretext of jobs in reputed company

A 31-year-old man was arrested from India’s Uttar Pradesh (UP) state for allegedly duping at least 50 people on the pretext of providing them jobs in a reputed company.

The fraud came to light when a complaint was received from a general manager of a company. The complainant alleged that recently many victims approached their company, and told that they were cheated on the pretext of providing jobs in the company.

According to Indian police officials, the accused has been identified as Sachin Dhaka – a resident of UP’s Ghaziabad – who duped over 50 people in the last eight months on the pretext of providing jobs in a reputed company.

During the investigation, a money trail was established in the case and, on the basis of technical details, Sachin was nabbed from Ghaziabad on Friday.

Sachin allegedly charged the citizens in the name of verification charges, file processing, security deposits and other things and even issued fake job offer letters to them.

