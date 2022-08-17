Man held for establishing fake online portal of interior ministry: FIA

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a suspect allegedly involved in establishing a fake online portal of the interior ministry to swindle money from the people, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the FIA officials, the cybercrime circle of the agency in Islamabad arrested the suspect during a raid in Faisalabad.

“He is involved in issuing fake permits from the interior ministry for allowing tinted or black glass covers to the vehicles,” they said, adding that a case has been registered against the suspect under Peca Act and further investigation is underway.

The FIA has acted against organized groups looting people through online platforms in the past. Recently, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted a gang allegedly involved in defrauding people in the name of the Ehsaas program in Naushahro Feroze district of the Sindh province.

The FIA claimed that it had arrested three people for their role in the entire scam after it was pointed out by a beneficiary of the Ehsaas program.

Fake SIMs, fingerprints, and mobile phones were found from their possession besides also recovering laptops and 1500 copies of national identity cards (NICs).

According to the FIA, the suspects used to create a fake ID of the Ehsaas program using the illegally obtained data and later used it to receive money in their name.

