Man hires secretary to answer family WhatsApp group

In a hilarious case, a man hired a secretary whose job was to answer conversations on his WhatsApp family group.

A man named Zain Yaqub hired Ian as his secretary to answer all the messages on his behalf in the family Whatsapp group.

However, his family soon came to know about it and decided to play along. Ian was caught by surprise when Zain’s father told him to send his love to his son.

Zain’s father has confirmed that Ian does exist.

His brother Zach, posted a viral TikTok video, which showed a series of messages he received through Ian.

Read More: WHATSAPP TO ‘ANNOUNCE’ UPDATED TERMS OF SERVICE SOON AFTER BACKLASH

The video shared on TikTok went viral and garnered a lot of views. Netizens were quite amused as well.

WhatsApp family groups are helpful for people to stay in touch with their loved ones, no matter where they are.

With technology evolving by the day, people have resorted to the messaging application for sending their congratulations or condolences.

Wedding invitations are also being sent through it.