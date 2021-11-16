Man blamed for hitting wife arrested after video goes viral

BAHAWALNAGAR: Police have arrested a man allegedly blamed for hitting his wife in hours after a video of the entire episode went viral on social media, ARY NEWS reported.

The suspect identified as Muhammad Hussain is blamed for torturing his wife and keeping her in illegal confinement. As soon as the video of the entire episode went viral on social media, the Bahawalnagar police came into action and arrested the suspect within hours.

بہاولنگر میں شوہر کی جانب سے بیوی پر تشدد کی ویڈیو سامنے آنے پر آئی جی پنجاب کا ایکشن،.پولیس نے رات بھر مختلف مقامات پر چھاپے مار کر ملزم محمد حسین کو گرفتار کرلیا!@MashwaniAzhar @GovtofPunjabPK @UsmanAKBuzdar https://t.co/jbDXrThDhW pic.twitter.com/9ka0Pdc5a5 — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) November 16, 2021



The police said that they carried out raids round the clock to arrest him after IG Punjab and DPO Bahawalnagar took notice of the incident.

Soon after her recovery, the DPO said that the police have recovered the woman and shifted her to the district hospital. “Law will take its due course against the suspect,” he said.

Read More: HUSBAND ‘CONFESSES’ TO MURDERING WIFE IN FAISALABAD

Meanwhile, IG Punjab has also directed the DPO to personally monitor the progress on the case. He said that those involved in torture against women and children will not be spared at any cost.

He further asked people to immediately report incidents relating to harassment and torture of women.