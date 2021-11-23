Man horrified after ‘dog man’ monster ‘stalks’ him

In a bizarre incident, a man has claimed that he was stalked by a ‘dog man’ monster in the Australian outback.

John was fishing in his kayak in the Australian bush on Boxing Day last year when he heard a strange sound coming from the woods next to him.

“I noticed that every time I took a stroke with the paddle of my kayak, whatever this thing was, it was taking a stride to each paddle I was taking,” he told Believe: Paranormal & UFO Podcast.

“I stopped for a bit and the sound stopped in the bush too, and I thought it was a bit odd. So I took off paddling again, and sure enough, as soon as I started to paddle every stroke, this thing would take a step.”

“So whatever it was, this thing was following me, it wasn’t a coincidence or anything. It was more of a stalk.”

John said he spotted a black figure in the trees and took out his phone and took some photos.

“The creature, I actually got it in the photo, and what I think it is – I’ve spoken to a few people – and I reckon it’s a Dog Man. After that I couldn’t go back to the area to check it out by myself, I was petrified for probably a month after it,” he added.

“I was waking up in the middle of the night and seeing the creature in my dreams.”

John said things got scarier when he returned to the area to fish again. He said he “heard a bit of a bang” and then something “running”.

“As it was running, it was smashing trees out of the way. I don’t know if they were breaking or it was hitting them, you couldn’t see what the bush was like because it was so thick.”

He said the creature appeared to roar and took a breath in that was even louder.

“I could hear in may head something saying, ‘go now or you’ll die”.

“It wasn’t my own voice, my own consciousness, it was something else. That 10 minute was probably the longest in my whole life, I thought I was going to be killed. I had no weapons, didn’t even have any fishing knife, no phone service.”

