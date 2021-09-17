Trigger warning: Man spots ‘human hair’ poking out of 100-year-old grave

A man was terrified when he saw a wad of “human hair” poking out of a century-old grave.

Joel Morrison, a resident of California in the US, said he discovered the weaves hanging out of a grave during a visit to the Saint Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Sacramento. He posted the video on TikTok, leaving viewers terrified.

In the clip, he is seen standing next to a grave and pans his camera around, saying: “So we are here walking around the cemetery and I am seeing something really f***ing gross.”

He shows the headstone that has a massive slab of concrete and he spots a crack on one of the corners.

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing

“And…there is, eh, the person’s hair coming out of a crack under the tombstone,” he says, horrified.

Since being posted to TikTok, the video has been seen thousands of times.