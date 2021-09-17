Friday, September 17, 2021
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Trigger warning: Man spots ‘human hair’ poking out of 100-year-old grave

test

A man was terrified when he saw a wad of “human hair” poking out of a century-old grave.

Joel Morrison, a resident of California in the US, said he discovered the weaves hanging out of a grave during a visit to the Saint Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Sacramento. He posted the video on TikTok, leaving viewers terrified.

In the clip, he is seen standing next to a grave and pans his camera around, saying: “So we are here walking around the cemetery and I am seeing something really f***ing gross.”

He shows the headstone that has a massive slab of concrete and he spots a crack on one of the corners.

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing

“And…there is, eh, the person’s hair coming out of a crack under the tombstone,” he says, horrified.

Since being posted to TikTok, the video has been seen thousands of times.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.