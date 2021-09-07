Man hurls ‘chemical’ on girl’s face for rejecting marriage proposal

PAKPATTAN: A man has allegedly hurled concentrated chemical on a girl’s face in Pakpattan who rejected his marriage proposal, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The sorrowful incident took place in Pakpattan’s Nanakpur area in the vicinity of Chakbedi police station. The girl sustained burns on her face and shifted to the hospital.

Police said the accused Fazl Abbas hurled a chemical on the girl’s face and fled from the scene. Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, police added.

They said that Fazl Abbas wanted to marry Lateef’s daughter but the proposal was rejected. Following the rejection, he barged into the girl’s house and threw a concentrated chemical on her face.

A case was registered against the accused, however, no arrest was made so far, sources said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and ordered the regional police officer (RPO) to submit a report.