Man in viral video a suspected drug-seller: Rangers

KARACHI: Rangers officials have followed and stopped a suspected drug-seller by hitting his motorcycle in Karachi after he refuses to stop for snap check, ARY News reported on Friday.

A video went viral on social media in which a Rangers van hit a young man on a motorcycle and later the personnel tortured the citizen and took him into custody.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Rangers clarified that they tried to stop the motorcyclist near Mewa Shah Graveyard over suspicion of selling narcotics but he fled after hitting an official.

They added that the man in the viral video was a suspected drug-seller.

READ: SINDH RANGERS ARREST ROBBERS WHO LOOTED ARY NEWS STAFF VAN



A few days ago, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Sindh Rangers had seized 18 Kilogram heroine in a joint operation on Karachi Super Highway.

As per details, two residents of Karachi were also arrested in the joint operation of ANF and Rangers.

In another operation, the ANF recovered 10 Kilograms in Hyderabad from a resident of Sanghar. The ANF also seized 1.2-kilogram heroine in Blue area Islamabad from a resident of Attock.

A parcel carrying 906-gram ice to Australia was recovered from a courier office in Lahore.

Comments