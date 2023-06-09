Man infected with flesh-eating bacteria after being bitten by relative

A Florida man was infected with flesh-eating bacteria from a human bite despite getting a tetanus injection and antibiotics immediately.

Donnie Adams was attending a family function in February when a relative bit him for trying to break up a fight. The Tampa Bay resident was diagnosed with necrotising fasciitis, foreign media reported.

He went to the hospital to get a tetanus shot and took antibiotics as a precaution, only for it to get worse.

“By the third day, my leg was very sore. I couldn’t walk, it was very warm and very painful,” Adams recalled.

Seeing as his infection refused to subside, he returned to the emergency ward at HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg, where he received bad news from osteopathic physician Dr. Fritz Brink, according to NBC affiliate WSAV.

The doctor diagnosed Adams with necrotising fasciitis. Commonly called flesh-eating bacteria, the condition is characterised by rapid and destructive tissue infection. Although there are several types of bacteria that can cause it, group A Streptococcus bacteria accounts for the majority of such cases, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The bacteria typically enters the body through a break in the skin, which in Adam’s case, was introduced through the bite of his relative, Brink believes.

“A human bite is dirtier than a dog bite as far as the kinds of bacteria that grows,” he explained. “Normal bacteria in an abnormal spot can be a real problem.”

The physician performed surgery on Adam’s thigh to cut out the infected tissue. Nearly 70 percent of the tissue in the front his thigh had to be excised, according to Tampa Bay Times.

“What you see now, you see not just a scar, but the beauty of the aftermath,” said Adams. “I would’ve never imagined that a human bite would turn into something so horrific as a flesh-eating bacteria.”

He added that if it weren’t for his timely hospital visit he’d have lost his leg or possibly gone into septic shock.