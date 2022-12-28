Man injects ex-wife with HIV-infected blood

A bizarre incident happened in Surat city of Gujarat, India, where a man allegedly pierced his ex-wife with a syringe containing the blood of an HIV-positive patient as she refused to return to live with him.

The victim is currently admitted to the hospital for treatment and necessary medical tests will be done in the next few months.

According to the Indian police officials, the accused identified as a 35-year-old male named Shankar Kamble was arrested upon his former wife’s complaint for allegedly injecting her with HIV-infected blood.

The accused used to work as a driver and was married for more than 15 years however, on suspicion about his wife’s character, Kamble legally divorced his wife a couple of months ago.

Later Kamble tried to win her back and convince her to live with him again, but he gets refused several times. He plotted his revenge and convinced his ex-wife to meet him once again.

After some shopping and having lunch together, Kamble took his ex-wife to a remote location and once again requested her to come back to him. When she refused, Kamble hugged her and used a syringe he was hiding in the pocket to inject her with HIV-infected blood.

During the interrogation, the accused said that he got the syringe from a government hospital HIV ward and collected the blood from an HIV-infected patient admitted there pretending to be a hospital staff collecting the sample for testing.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and further investigation is underway.

