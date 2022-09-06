Man injured as policeman opens fire for not stopping car

KARACHI: A man was injured in Shah Faisal Colony of Karachi after a policeman opened fire at the vehicle for failing to stop, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the man – identified as Abdul Hameed – was passing by the Shah Faisal Colony in Karachi when police asked him to stop his car.

However, when the vehicle didn’t stop, the policeman opened fire on him and a bullet hit Abdul Hameed.

The police immediately shifted the injured man to hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the policeman – who opened fire at the vehicle – was arrested.

Additional Inspector-General (AIG) Javed Alam noted that an investigation into the matter was launched. “The officer who opened fire was immediately detained,” he added.

Meanwhile, station house officer (SHO) Shah Faisal claimed that the man – Abdul Hameed – was owner of a showroom located at Numaish Chowrangi.

Earlier in 2021, a youngster was killed while two others sustained injuries after cops opened fire at a vehicle in Kasur district of the province.

According to details, the cops opened fire on a vehicle near Raja Jang area of Kasur claiming that the youngsters refused to stop the four-wheeler at the checkpoint after being asked to stop.

